Young Island talent to be featured on CBC Kids

CBC's children's program, CBC Kids, is taping segments on P.E.I. this week, featuring young Island talent.

Host Tony Kim — something of a celebrity among young fans of the show — is visiting locations across the Island this week, with a production crew capturing the action.

"It's just to show that Canada is much more than Toronto and Vancouver," said Kim, who co-hosts the Toronto-based production with Janaye Upshaw.

"Every part of Canada has something to offer and something that people can get interested in."

Early Wednesday morning, the crew climbed aboard a lobster boat in North Rustico. The segment featured Kim learning a thing or two from a young fisher about how the tasty crustaceans are caught.

'It's a big deal'

"We got the lobster traps out, we measured them, we learned how to tell females from males. It was a pretty cool experience," said Kim. "P.E.I. is so beautiful."

Reuben Vail, 10, of Charlottetown, met up with Kim at Charlottetown's Confederation Landing to perform on the violin. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

CBC Kids is also taping segments with talented young musicians and dancers. Reuben Vail, 10, of Charlottetown, met up with Kim at Charlottetown's Confederation Landing to perform on the violin.

When asked how he feels about being on TV, Vail laughed and said "weird. I've never been on TV."

Vail also showed Kim a couple of magic tricks. Later in the day, a step dancer took the spotlight to showcase traditional East Coast dancing.

"I think that's really important just to get kids' imaginations going and creative juices flowing," said Kim. "It's a learning experience for me and I hope that translates into a learning experience for the viewers."

The production crew from CBC Kids will finish shooting on Saturday. About nine segments were taped on the Island. They will likely be aired in October on the nationally-telecast program.

CBC Kids runs weekday mornings from 7 a.m. to 11.

Vail started Grade 6 this month. He said he's getting a little old for CBC Kids, but he'll try to catch the P.E.I. bits.

"It's a big deal," said Vail.

"It's a famous TV kids show, which a lot of kids watch."

