Kensington mayor says province's crosswalk plan 'defies logic'

The Town of Kensington is concerned about where the province plans to put two new crosswalks.

Mayor Rowan Caseley said if the proposed locations aren't changed — a serious safety issue will remain.

He said the town has been asking for years for crosswalks with flashing lights to be placed where the Confederation Trail crosses two roads.

He said they recently got word the crosswalks would be going in this year, but further down the street than the trail entrances. And he doesn't think people will bother going the extra distance.

Caseley said the town council recently had an "animated" discussion about the province's crosswalk plans. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"I fail to understand the reasoning and council is just getting a little bit frustrated with how they can justify something like that from a safety point of view. We just don't. We just don't think it makes sense," he said.

Caseley said they have written letters to the province and talked to officials, but they haven't had any luck.

The mayor said they had an "animated" council meeting recently and members are frustrated.

Caseley said he's not sure why the province is ignoring the town's wishes.

"Unfortunately they will not put them right across the Confederation Trail because they consider that a liability issue I guess for some reason ... I think there's a greater risk by doing it their way," he said.

"As I understand it they're afraid the snowmobile association people will drive across without stopping. But there's a stop sign there. And they use it three to four months of the year. And other walkers and bikers use it eight or nine months of the year. It defies logic."

Locations aren't finalized

In an emailed statement to the CBC, the province said:

"Plans for crosswalk locations in the Town of Kensington have not yet been finalized. We are following up with the town to find solutions that meet the needs of all road users — pedestrians, motorists and snowmobiles in the winter. Safety, visibility and line of sight are always our top considerations."

Caseley said he's not sure the town has any recourse at this point.

"I guess it just is what it is. Because unless somebody can come along and convince me that's the right move and the only move, I just don't understand it myself personally," he said.