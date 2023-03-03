Frustrated seniors plead with P.E.I. government to improve housing conditions

A group of P.E.I. seniors gathered for a news conference Thursday to bring attention to their concerns about living in provincially-run seniors' housing.

Most of their concerns centre around security and maintenance of the properties they live in.

They say some problems have been addressed — for example, there are new locks on doors and cameras in the hallways.

But people who don't live in those buildings, still seem to be getting in.

Wayne Casford says he's frustrated by government not doing more to help seniors who are living in "disastrous" conditions. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Wayne Casford, 75, has been living at Champion Court in Charlottetown for close to 16 years.

He calls the last three years "disastrous."

"I'm here to fight for the people that live here at 9 Champion Court. When they're scared to go to the laundry, you're scared ... that's not quality of living," he said.

Casford said officials from the province have assured residents time and again things would get better. But he's fed up.

"I don't want to hear it. I want to see it. I want results. I don't want promises.... It's frustrating, very frustrating. I get tired. But I will not give up," he said.

Residents say there's still damage left over from post-tropical storm Fiona.

Darrell Flanagan says seniors living in government housing are tired of getting "a run-around." (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC )

Darrell Flanagan, who lives at Haviland Court said he found bed bugs in his apartment, and had to wait four days for someone to get them out.

"You get frustrated and you get irritable and then you become the bad guy ... we have to speak up ... and we are being totally disrespected," he said.

"There's just nothing done and they seem to know absolutely nothing about what they're doing. And it's just a run-around and a run-around."

Karla Bernard — the Green Party MLA for Charlottetown-Victoria Park — said she's been hearing similar concerns from seniors all over the province.

"In general, they're all the same things. They'll call with an issue and and not hear back, they'll call with something like pest control," she said.

Green Party MLA Karla Bernard says she's been hearing from seniors across the province who have similar concerns about security and building maintenance. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"There's just so many stories. I could write up a few books with the stories that I've heard from seniors in this province. It's government's responsibility, and it's shameful that we're still here today. How many times do we have to do this before they act?

"I want to say, is this the time you're gonna do something cause seniors would really like to see some action from your government. They're frustrated and they're not going to take it anymore."

In an email statement to CBC News, Minister of Social Development and Housing Matthew MacKay said capital repairs and maintenance of government-owned housing is one of the department's top priorities over the coming months.

The statement said government has started to seek feedback from staff and tenants on priorities.

There was flooding at this provincially-run seniors' apartment after post-tropical storm Fiona. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"From hiring additional maintenance staff, to dramatically increasing the capital repairs and maintenance budget and listening to the feedback of tenants — we are doing everything in our power to make sure that government-owned seniors housing is safe and appropriate for all social housing tenants," the statement said.

Some residents said they've heard those kinds of promises before.

"The government is lying through their teeth. It's as simple as that," said Flanagan. "They're not going to do anything unless they're forced to."

Some residents are keeping their fingers crossed that change will come, including Casford.

"We're crying for help, that's what the meeting is all about. We're crying for help. So I'm asking you sincerely please help us," he said.