Flyers questioning P.E.I. school gender guidelines 'felt like an intrusion,' says parent

Flyers that have been showing up in mail boxes and on windshields are raising concerns with some Islanders.

They encourage parents to keep their kids home from school for one day next week — in protest of the province's guidelines for supporting gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

Melody Dover received one in the rural mailbox of her family's home in Emyvale.

She said being a parent, she feels it's her generation's responsibility to teach children respect and tolerance.

Melody Dover says she believes in the province's gender and sexuality guidelines and feels the flyer in her mailbox was an intrusion. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"When I saw that flyer I was pretty irate. The information on it, I feel, was incredibly misdirected," she said.

"And the fact that it was in our mailbox and came into my household felt like an intrusion."

Dover said they talked to their teenager about it because they believe in open dialogue.

There's nothing to indicate who created or distributed the flyers — only an email address that CBC reached out to.

No response was received.

The flyers question sex education in Island schools, along with the province's guidelines around gender and sexual identity.

They take issue with parts of the guideline allowing students to specify what names and gender pronouns they use and the requirement students provide permission before any of that information is shared, including with their parents.

Education Minister Natalie Jameson says inclusion matters and every Islander deserves to feel safe, welcomed, and respected. (Rob LeClair/CBC News)

Education Minister Natalie Jameson wouldn't agree to an interview, but in a statement said the goal of the guidelines is to prevent bullying and discrimination.

"By embracing diversity, promoting understanding, and fostering a sense of belonging, schools can help shape a more inclusive society where every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, is valued and respected," Jameson said.

"I have great trust in our school administrators, teachers and staff, who are continuously working to provide learning environments free of discrimination; environments where everyone feels accepted, respected, and celebrated for their individuality."

Lucky Fusca, executive director of the P.E.I. Transgender Network, said they are looking for more information about what laws there are to protect Islanders against these kinds of flyers.

They hope government can put something in place that will hold whoever is behind the flyers accountable.

"These folks have been — and we've been talking about this for quite some time — they have been weaponizing children, they have been weaponizing the idea that 'we need to protect the children,'" Fusca said.

It isn't the first time these guidelines have been questioned.

The province says the guidelines are in place so every Islander feels safe, welcomed, and respected. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

A former school board trustee resigned six months after she was elected because she wanted the board to review the guidelines.

Political pressure in New Brunswick led to a review of a similar policy there — dividing the cabinet under Premier Blaine Higgs.

Fusca said people on P.E.I. are feeling the effects.

"This is on our doorstep," Fusca said.

"And this is exactly why these things need to be squashed quickly, that folks with positions of privilege and power speak up against these things."

The Public Schools Branch took to social media to express its support for diversity, inclusion and respect — with a statement in support of Pride month.