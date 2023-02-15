Content
New Filipino sports league helps create community on P.E.I.

Sixteen teams made up of 230 players from across P.E.I. have been playing every weekend as part of a new Filipino sports league. Organizers say it's a way to help people feel more at home.

'In every corner of the Philippines, you'll see people playing basketball'

CBC News ·
basketball team posing on court
One of the sixteen basketball teams that are part of a new Filipino winter basketball league. (Thinh Nguyen/CBC)

Every weekend, basketball teams gather in Charlottetown and Cornwall to play in a winter league with a difference. 

Created by the new Filipino Sports League P.E.I., the league is made up of around 230 people on 16 teams from western P.E.I., the south shore/Borden-Carleton area, and the cities of Summerside and Charlottetown. 

"The main purpose of the organization is really to unite Filipinos all across P.E.I.," said organizer Con Dela Cruz.

"This is the time. There's so many Filipinos coming here to work ... We'd like to offer them some kind of enjoyment in a sports way."

person with basketball game in the background
Con Dela Cruz arrived on P.E.I. from the Philippines 10 years ago, passionate about organizing sports events. She's one of the board members of  Filipino Sports League P.E.I. (Thinh Nguyen/CBC )

Dela Cruz said Filipinos love sports, especially basketball. 

"In every corner of the Philippines, you'll see people playing basketball. So this is a very good chance for everybody just to feel at home. And know that they are supported, especially on the sports side of things. And we are all here to organize and facilitate that," she said. 

Dela Cruz was part of a Filipino sports fest held in 2013, and she's also involved in a Maritime-wide volleyball league. She said that's made her more dedicated to organizing the P.E.I. league. 

person on basketball court
Terence Halili from Summerside plays centre for Wasalak 2.0 (Thinh Nguyen/CBC )

Terence Halili lives in Summerside, but comes to Charlottetown and Cornwall for practices and games. 

"We commit to driving here ... unless there's snow storms in the winter. But we'll get through it and we'll be here and we'll show up and we'll do our best," he said. 

"I feel like this is a vital part of the Filipino community here, especially in the winter time."

people playing basketball
Teams travel from Western P.E.I., the Borden-Carleton area, Summerside and Charlottetown to play in the new league. (Thinh Nguyen/CBC )

Halili said he really enjoys getting together to play. 

"We're just grateful that a committee like this assembled and we're able to gather every week to play the game we love to play. Go out there and see some friends you haven't maybe seen in weeks or months," he said. 

Dela Cruz said the league is in the process of registering as a non-profit, and is looking at hosting other leagues and clinics in the future. 

For more information, she suggests people check out the Filipino Sports League PEI Facebook page. 

With files from Thinh Nguyen

