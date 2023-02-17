Work starts in March on $98M reno of Veterans Affairs HQ in Charlottetown

Work will begin in March on renovations to the Daniel J. MacDonald Building in Charlottetown, with the $98-million contract awarded to EllisDon Corporation.

The federal government made the announcement Friday morning, saying the renovations will provide "a modern, sustainable and efficient workplace for Veterans Affairs Canada."

The building is home to both the national VAC headquarters and the Veterans Review and Appeal Board, with about 900 employees stationed there.

Construction is expected to begin next month and be completed in the spring of 2026, according to a federal news release issued Friday.

The release said the department has temporary office space in the Charlottetown area to accommodate employees while construction is underway, and some employees will be able to work from home.

Among other things, the work will see doorways and corridors widened to give more accessibility for wheelchairs. There will also be upgrades to heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Work to the Daniel J. MacDonald Building mechanical and electrical systems was also announced in 2017. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"This initiative will help make the Daniel J. MacDonald Building, which serves as the national headquarters for Veterans Affairs Canada, more accessible and modern, providing barrier-free access for both visitors and occupants," Lawrence MacAulay, the federal minister of veterans affairs and a P.E.I. MP, was quoted as saying in the news release.

The renovations will include adding a public museum space displaying artifacts and educational information about the contributions veterans have made to Canada.

"It is anticipated that the construction will create work opportunities for local subcontractors and will sustain good paying jobs locally," the news release said.

The project will include what's called an Indigenous Participation Plan, that will see 10 per cent of all subcontracts awarded to Indigenous businesses, as well as 1 per cent of the contract value provided for skill and capacity building.