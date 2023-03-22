Man gets conditional sentence in Western P.E.I. dangerous driving case

A Prince County motorcyclist has avoided jail time for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Taylor Edward Cooke, 24, appeared in P.E.I. Supreme Court in Slemon Park Thursday for sentencing. Justice Jonathan Coady sentenced him to two years, to be served at home and in the community.

Victim Ryan MacKinnon and his family were also in court while the facts of the case were reviewed.

Court heard that the motorcycle Cooke was riding was travelling down Main Street in O'Leary one night in August 2020, doing more than 100 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone.

The motorcycle hit MacKinnon, who was walking down the street after a gym workout, causing injuries that led to a leg amputation.

MacKinnon and his family say the incident changed all of their lives, and cut his budding hockey career short.

Taylor Cooke was sentenced in Supreme Court in Slemon Park. (Brian Higgins/CBC )

On Thursday, the judge ordered Cooke to wear an electronic ankle monitor for some or all of his two-year conditional sentence.

He's also forbidden to drive on any public road for the next four years.