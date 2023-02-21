Better week for COVID-19 on P.E.I., and no cases reported at Canada Games

In a week when no deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on P.E.I., the Chief Public Health Office says it is monitoring the presence of the coronavirus at the Canada Games, and no cases have been reported to date.

The province's most recent weekly report, covering the period from Feb. 12 to 18, showed zero COVID-related deaths recorded, and hospitalizations down to two from eight the previous week. One person is in the intensive care unit,

The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed by testing clinics was down to 69 from 78 the previous week.

In all, there have been 10 deaths related to COVID on Prince Edward Island so far this year, and 92 since the pandemic started.

Meanwhile, the province's Chief Public Health Office said it is compiling a daily report regarding COVID-19 at the Canada Games.

In an e-mail statement to CBC News, it said no cases had been reported to the CPHO so far, adding: "If positive cases are confirmed, as well if there is indication of an outbreak, or concerns related to the athlete population (such as a hospitalization related to illness), the CPHO would be updated in case further action is required of a public health nature."

The email also said if there is any communicable disease outbreak at the games, the CPHO, the Canada Games Host Society and the Canada Games head physician would manage the situation and issue joint communication updates.