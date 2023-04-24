Cash-only budgeting: How a P.E.I couple decided to pay down debt and save money

Angela Pineau's move to using cash started when her coffee shop shared how much she'd spent there in the past year.

It was in the thousands of dollars.

At that point, she and her husband had about $20,000 of debt that they wanted to tackle.

The coffee-shop revelation led them to agree to set and stick to a budget, and use debit and credit cards only in emergencies.

"It shocked me how much I was spending that I didn't even know I was spending. So that started the ball rolling," said Pineau. "And then for our New Year's resolution, we decided to pay off our debt. And this was the best idea we could come up with."

Pineau got the idea from TikTok, where the practice is called cash stuffing.

This is the binder full of separate envelopes that Pineau uses to track how much she is spending. There are envelopes for expenses and also savings. (Maggie Brown/CBC )

She and her husband have separate envelopes for groceries, gas and other expenses, including take-out food. There are other envelopes for things like maintenance and health expenses, including trips to the dentist.

"I also believe that you should not take everything out of your life if you enjoy it. You do need to have splurge a little bit," she said.

"We're also saving for a vacation. So everything has a separate envelope and everything has a separate amount that we are putting in every two weeks from our paychecks."

Pineau, who owns a hair salon in downtown Charlottetown, said the main take-homes so far have been how much they spent on take-out and coffee.

One of Pineau's tactics for sticking to a grocery budget is buying meat in large packages and freezing it in smaller portions that will make a meal for her and her husband. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

For them, using cash and tracking their spending is working.

"If you actually focus on what you're buying for groceries, you can be under budget if you really try hard," she said. "That was the big shock for us. We were under budget for groceries the past month and we will probably be this month too."

To manage that, they buy in bulk, freeze meat in portions, and make a lot of soups.

Using cards for points

Pineau will sometimes use plastic still, to take advantage of loyalty programs.

"My credit card is Air Miles. So when we want to buy our gas, I'll take our cash from the gas envelope and put it on the credit card because I want the points, because I am a points queen."

From time to time she's left her binder of cash envelopes at home, in which case she uses a card and later takes the money she spent out of the envelope and puts it back in the bank.

Sometimes it's hard to make changes that you really don't want to do. But if you can mentally get around that and put that focus into it, it will eventually happen. — Angela Pineau

She said it was a bit of work at the beginning to organize everything, but it's easier now that they've been doing it for a while.

"Going through that first month and seeing what was necessary — what was coming out, what we needed to spend, what we didn't need to spend — took probably three hours at least. And then deciding what we needed to spend and setting our budget for groceries, et cetera, probably took another couple of hours," she said.

Pineau said they've already paid off one loan and have put at least $800 toward another one.

Debt is emotionally draining

She said when she talks to people about it, they often say they don't have "extra" money to save.

Her response: "I think you can always find an extra dollar. Every dollar will add up. [Maybe] you cannot buy a coffee that day or [have to] take some bottles back.

Sometimes you will have to forego a takeout coffee to stick with your budget, Pineau says. (Shutterstock)

"Sometimes it's hard to make changes that you really don't want to do. But if you can mentally get around that and put that focus into it, it will eventually happen. You just have to put the energy into it."

As for how they are feeling, Pineau said she used to be very stressed out about their debt.

"Stressing about having it paid is always, always on my mind. I feel now like there's always a little bit of stress, but I can see the light at the end of the tunnel…. We will hopefully be debt-free by next summer," she said.

Need to know yourself

Cathy Bourque has 38 years of banking experience, and has worked in credit counselling on P.E.I. Currently, she works at Family Service P.E.I. where she helps people create households budgets and provides financial literacy education.

Cathy Bourque says there are apps that you can use to track spending, and checking your banking statements regularly online can help too. (Submitted by Cathy Bourque )

Bourque said how you choose to budget and pay down debt comes down to knowing yourself and your habits.

"I generally don't recommend to clients that they use only cash, simply because I don't always know peoples living situations ... And it depends a lot on what your your goals are," she said.

"If you're looking just like to save money, yes. Using cash can help you do that in that we tend to spend less because we can see what we have in our wallet and then we have to physically take it out and give it to somebody else."

She adds however, that carrying cash can mean you're vulnerable to losing it or having it stolen.

Track your spending

And Bourque adds there's a double edged sword when you're using cash because using credit responsibly can build your credit score.

"Let's face it, we live in a world whether we want to or not, at some point in time we have to deal with credit. So if you're looking to buy a car, for example, having no credit score can be as bad or worse than having bad credit," she said.

She's seen people using mostly cash and as long as they are organized, it's kept them within their limits.

"You want to have some sort of a trail of where you're spending your money. So when you're using cash unless you're really good about keeping all your receipts and noting where you're spending, you know at the end of the month you might not remember what you spent your money on."

Cathy Bourque, who has worked in banking and credit counselling, says using cash can help people be more aware of how much they are spending. (Christine Davies/CBC)

Bourque said there are apps that you can use to track spending, and checking your banking statements regularly online can help too.

She said moving to credit and debit cards and even phones to pay at the cash register has made impulsive spending very easy.

"You're detached from it because you're just kind of waving your phone over something," she said.

Angela Pineau said she will probably continue using cash even after the family's debts are paid.

"It's way easier than I thought it was going to be and it's really nice to have that visual of this is how much money I have for the month. And to see it at the end, when there's actually some bills left in there, is an accomplishment."