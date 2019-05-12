CBC P.E.I. takes home three prizes at Atlantic Journalism Awards

CBC Prince Edward Island received several accolades at the Atlantic Journalism Award ceremony held in Halifax on Saturday.

The AJAs honoured the best in Atlantic journalism from 2018.

CBC P.E.I.'s supper-hour TV show, Compass, received gold for Best Television Newscast Broadcast following the search for two missing fishermen whose boat capsized off the shores of North Cape, near Tignish, P.E.I. last September. Compass's host, Louise Martin, accepted the award on behalf of the team behind the newscast.

Kerry Campbell's reporting on P.E.I.'s provincial nominee program (PNP) took silver for Business Reporting: Any Medium.

CBC P.E.I. VJ, Brittany Spencer, tied for gold for the Jim MacNeill New Journalist Award. She shared the winning spot with Nicolas Pelletier of Radio-Canada Acadie in New Brunswick. Included in Spencer's body of work was coverage of the Roger Jabbour trial and the Montague Town Hall fire.

