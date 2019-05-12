CBC P.E.I. takes home three prizes at Atlantic Journalism Awards
The AJAs honour the best in Atlantic journalism from 2018
CBC Prince Edward Island received several accolades at the Atlantic Journalism Award ceremony held in Halifax on Saturday.
The AJAs honoured the best in Atlantic journalism from 2018.
What? Yes! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peiproud?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peiproud</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AjAgala?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AjAgala</a> Go Compass!!!! <a href="https://t.co/Lg48B4SICF">pic.twitter.com/Lg48B4SICF</a>—@LouiseMartinCBC
CBC P.E.I.'s supper-hour TV show, Compass, received gold for Best Television Newscast Broadcast following the search for two missing fishermen whose boat capsized off the shores of North Cape, near Tignish, P.E.I. last September. Compass's host, Louise Martin, accepted the award on behalf of the team behind the newscast.
Kerry Campbell's reporting on P.E.I.'s provincial nominee program (PNP) took silver for Business Reporting: Any Medium.
CBC P.E.I. VJ, Brittany Spencer, tied for gold for the Jim MacNeill New Journalist Award. She shared the winning spot with Nicolas Pelletier of Radio-Canada Acadie in New Brunswick. Included in Spencer's body of work was coverage of the Roger Jabbour trial and the Montague Town Hall fire.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.