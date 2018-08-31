Kettlebell lifting, mobility mats and a baker on the rise: Listen to our latest podcast
CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.
Our weekly podcast brings together the best of audio from CBC P.E.I.
This week, we hear how an Island woman qualified to compete internationally with Team Canada lifting kettlebells, we'll learn more about how devices like mats and special wheelchairs are making some P.E.I. beaches more accessible and we'll follow an amateur baker who is "baking it big."
