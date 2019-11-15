Building total loss in Cavendish Campground fire

A fire at Cavendish Campground in P.E.I. National Park destroyed a maintenance building Friday morning.

New Glasgow and North Rustico fire departments responded to the call around 8 a.m.

"When we arrived we came across a fully engulfed building," said Jason Peters, fire chief of the New Glasgow fire department.

He said he believes the building was used for maintenance for workers at the campground.

Peters said he believes a brush pile staff were burning was the source of the fire.

"A spark from the nearby brush pile got over close to the maintenance building and ignited it," he said.

The building was banked with straw bales for the winter, that's what initially ignited, Peters said.

'We managed to save the two other buildings as well as a large generator that was on-site and close by,' says Peters. (Submitted by Wayne Bovyer)

He said the building is a total loss, but firefighters were able to save two other maintenance buildings.

"We managed to save the two other buildings as well as a large generator that was on-site and close by," he said.

Peters said there were about eight fire trucks on scene and about 35 firefighters responded to the blaze. After about 30 minutes they were able to "knock the fire down."

There were workers on scene from Parks Canada when the fire began, but no one was injured, Peters said.

Peters reminds people that when they have a controlled burn to keep an eye on wind and weather conditions, and try to keep it as far away from buildings as possible.

"In this case, obviously it is a little windy, some sparks from that fire got over beside the existing building," he said.

