Cavendish tourism organization hopeful but worried for 2020 season

Tourism Cavendish Beach says it is hopeful the Confederation Bridge and P.E.I. will reopen to certain visitors as soon as it is safe to do so.

Steve Murphy, president of the regional marketing organization, said businesses on the province's North Shore are preparing to reopen, but without the normally reliable tourist traffic, it won't be enough to keep businesses going or ensure sustainability for future seasons.

"We just don't have the population to make it profitable," he said.

"There's just not enough people on the Island to spend as much money as they need to run a seasonal business anywhere on the Island, whether it's fishing, farming or tourism."

Murphy said he'd like to see the bridge open as soon as possible, even if it's just to visitors from New Brunswick.

Neighbourly pandemic bubble

Both New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and P.E.I. Premier Dennis King have said this is a possibility, though a decision is still weeks away.

Murphy said he shares in the worries and concerns about the potential of spreading COVID-19, but from a business standpoint he said he's done the math, and is uncertain how seasonal tourism operators will be able to survive.

He said he appreciates the province might not yet know when restrictions may be lifted further, but that it would be helpful to know when tourism operators can expect another update.

