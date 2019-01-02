Television show Cavendish to premiere soon on CBC

With under a week until the new television show Cavendish premieres, the minds behind it say it is surreal to be so close to sharing their creation with the world.

The comedy premieres at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8 on CBC television.

"Its been in development for so, so long, so the fact that it's happening at all is mind blowing," said Mark Little, one of the show's stars and creators.

"And then, just how much work so many people have done over the past year, to have it coming out so soon, is awesome."

Andrew Bush and Mark Little, centre left, in Charlottetown where they shot some parts of the show. (CBC)

Little — along with co-star and co-creator Andrew Bush — hopes the different layers of the show will make it accessible to a wide audience.

"To a certain extent it's about Cavendish and P.E.I., to, I think a larger extent it's just about a spooky small town that could be anywhere," Little said.

"Then what it's about within that, is our relationship as brothers, trying to get to know our dad, reconnect after years apart. And then what it's about on top of that is small town superstitions that have a way of morphing out of control."

Canadian content

Little and Bush said there are parts of the show that will be especially funny or meaningful to Canadians.

"We're very proud of the Canadian-ness of this," Bush said.

"We really want to lean into the Maritime aspect of the show and also the Canadian aspect of the show."

"Culturally, Canada has all of its quirks, but the general spirit of those quirks are relatively international we think," Little said.

"We try to make sure that, by and large, the stories can be understood by anyone."

More P.E.I. news