Cavendish looking for a solution to speeding problem
Cavendish still looking ahead to gather information about summer traffic
Too many people are driving too fast through Cavendish, says the mayor of the resort municipality on P.E.I.'s North Shore.
There have been concerns for years from businesses and residents about some vehicles going at high speeds, said Mayor Matthew Jelley.
As part of the Montgomery Park project the municipality budgeted for solar speed signs to be posted at two entrances to the area. A software program attached to those gives officials an idea of the speed of traffic.
"We're still just in the calibration stage of the equipment and starting to get some baselines. But it would appear that there is a speeding problem, and it seems to be relatively consistent throughout the day," said Jelley.
"We don't have a full summer of information or anything yet but in the off-season there's definitely traffic, and that traffic appears to be going in excess of the speed limit."
Once more information is gathered, the municipality plans to work with the province and the RCMP to come up with a solution.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.