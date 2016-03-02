Cavendish looking for a solution to speeding problem

Too many people are driving too fast through Cavendish, says the mayor of the resort municipality on P.E.I.'s North Shore.

There have been concerns for years from businesses and residents about some vehicles going at high speeds, said Mayor Matthew Jelley.

As part of the Montgomery Park project the municipality budgeted for solar speed signs to be posted at two entrances to the area. A software program attached to those gives officials an idea of the speed of traffic.

"We're still just in the calibration stage of the equipment and starting to get some baselines. But it would appear that there is a speeding problem, and it seems to be relatively consistent throughout the day," said Jelley.

"We don't have a full summer of information or anything yet but in the off-season there's definitely traffic, and that traffic appears to be going in excess of the speed limit."

Once more information is gathered, the municipality plans to work with the province and the RCMP to come up with a solution.

