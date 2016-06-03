Cavendish takes rural internet matters into its own hands

The resort municipality of Cavendish, on P.E.I.'s North Shore, has taken the matter of high-speed internet into its own hands, and is catching the attention of other rural communities.

Rural Islanders have heard years of promises of being connected, and years of disappointment as one plan after another was delayed or fell by the wayside.

Recently, Cavendish moved on its own. The municipality partnered with Eastlink, the federal and provincial governments and local residents to connect a 200-lot subdivision to high-speed internet. Cavendish Mayor Matthew Jelley said the participation of the homeowners was key.

"We went out to our residents and we asked them for a pledge of $500 per home and we raised over $30,000 that way," said Jelley.

"Not everybody paid in. It wasn't tied to the service. It was more an investment in the overall community and that's what I think probably made it quite unique."

Jelley said the project cost about $250,000. Eastlink covered half the cost, the federal and provincial governments pitched in $80,000, and the final $15,000 came from the municipal council.

The community spoke with a number of internet providers on the project, Jelley said. There were constructive discussions with both Bell and Eastlink, but the community settled on Eastlink.

Working together

Several communities on the Island have approached Cavendish about how the project happened, Jelley said. Communities will have to do their homework, he said, looking into what services are available nearby from which providers in order to find the best fit.

Ultimately, Jelley said, the project worked because the residents were on board.

"If you want that improved service I think [take] control of it, using government as a partner, but raising some of your own money," he said.

"Working with the providers to see what's possible and what isn't in your area, to me, is an appealing solution, because then it's going to places where there's motivated people to make it happen."

A further expansion of high-speed internet, on a similar model, has begun this month.

