Cavendish Beach Music Festival unplugs for another year

Thousands of country music fans were left tired and sunburned on Sunday as the Cavendish Beach Music Festival wrapped for another year.

Thousands bask in hot weather to see country music stars

Tenille Townes performs Saturday at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival.
Tenille Townes performs Saturday at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Grammy winner Chris Stapleton closed out the three-day festival Saturday night.

The CBMF, which began in 2009, attracts tens of thousands of people to the resort municipality.

The shade was the best place to be Saturday. Environment Canada had issued a heat warning, with temperatures passing the 30 C mark in some areas.

Here are some photos from Saturday.

Emily Parker and male friend.
Emily Parker was one of several thousand fans excited to see country music star Chris Stapleton Saturday night. (Ken Linton/CBC)
Fans at Cavendish Beach Music Festival.
Fans at Cavendish Beach Music Festival (Stacey Janzer/CBC)
Ashland Craft performs for the crowd.
Ashland Craft engages with the crowd. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)
Cavendish Beach Music Festival
Music fans were able to cool off when the sun went down. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)
