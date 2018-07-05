Skip to Main Content
Jaywalking geese stopping traffic in Cavendish
Once in the morning and again in the afternoon, geese line up on the side of the road in Cavendish, P.E.I., and when traffic comes to a stop they waddle their way from one side to the other.

'Sometimes they’re in a hurry and sometimes not so much'

CBC News ·
'I think it's always a good idea to be driving cautiously and I think this is no exception,' says Matthew Jelley. (Brent Scrimshaw/Twitter)

If you're driving through Cavendish, P.E.I., keep an eye out for a gaggle nearly 30 geese crossing the road near Shining Waters Family Fun Park.

Once in the morning and again in the afternoon, the geese line up on the roadside and, when traffic comes to a stop, they waddle from one side to the other says Matthew Jelley, president of Maritime Fun Group.

They do it so often, he calls it their "daily routine."

"Sometimes they're in a hurry and sometimes not so much," Jelley said.

"I think it's always a good idea to be driving cautiously and I think this is no exception."

Jelley said he isn't concerned about increased traffic as a result of Cavendish Beach Music Festival happening this weekend.

"Traffic does peak later in the evening when there's the exit from the show," he said.

"There is some increase [in traffic] but … maybe we'll have an increased presence of RCMP so if there's any issues that come up I'm sure they'll be able to handle it."

