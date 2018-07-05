Jaywalking geese stopping traffic in Cavendish

If you're driving through Cavendish, P.E.I., keep an eye out for a gaggle nearly 30 geese crossing the road near Shining Waters Family Fun Park.

Once in the morning and again in the afternoon, the geese line up on the roadside and, when traffic comes to a stop, they waddle from one side to the other says Matthew Jelley, president of Maritime Fun Group.

They do it so often, he calls it their "daily routine."

"Sometimes they're in a hurry and sometimes not so much," Jelley said.

"I think it's always a good idea to be driving cautiously and I think this is no exception."

A perfectly fitting traffic stopper on Canada Day 🇨🇦 at Cavendish Beach, PEI <a href="https://t.co/iZk3VhOwfY">pic.twitter.com/iZk3VhOwfY</a> —@BrentScrimshaw

Jelley said he isn't concerned about increased traffic as a result of Cavendish Beach Music Festival happening this weekend.

"Traffic does peak later in the evening when there's the exit from the show," he said.

"There is some increase [in traffic] but … maybe we'll have an increased presence of RCMP so if there's any issues that come up I'm sure they'll be able to handle it."

You know it’s a busy day in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavendish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavendish</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbmf2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbmf2018</a> when the Geese need to use the sidewalk! <a href="https://t.co/weMGWXg9js">pic.twitter.com/weMGWXg9js</a> —@traceycomeau

