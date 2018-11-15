Cavendish Farms responds to exchange in legislature

Cavendish Farms has responded to an exchange in the legislature that happened Wednesday, when the PCs questioned the provinces relationship with the company.

In a news release, the company says it met with the Liberals, PCs, and Greens to discuss "risks and challenges" facing the potato industry on P.E.I. and that all parties received the same information.

That exchange came after Cavendish Farms and its president Robert Irving appeared before P.E.I.'s standing committee on communities, land and environment on Nov. 1 to ask for greater land limits for potato farmers.

In the legislature Wednesday PC MLA Steven Myers said it was revealed there was a "secret proposal" made by Irving and that the company has a special seat at the table with the province.

"What is this proposal and what exactly is this secret that you don't want to disclose to Islanders?" Myers asked.

Robert Irving had previously told CBC about his company being in talks with government regarding a water usage plan. He made the statement after Cavendish Farms left that committee meeting.

"There were no secrets meetings. We did not ask for a lift on the moratorium," the company said in the news release.

Project proposal

In the news release, the company says it has met with watershed groups, the potato industry, and the academic/research community to look at "whether or not supplemental irrigation can happen in an environmentally sustainable manner."

Cavendish Farms says those consultations led to the creation of a proposal involving three watershed groups, Agriculture Canada, the P.E.I. Potato Board and the Canadian Rivers Institute.

"Today [Thursday], Cavendish Farms has given permission to Minister [of Communities, Land and Environment Richard] Brown to table the proposal. The proposal is a multi-stakeholder approach for an evidence-based supplemental irrigation and water management demonstration project," the company said in the news release.

