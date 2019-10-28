Islanders get a glimpse of what's left of Cavendish campground after Dorian

Islanders who toured Cavendish campground Monday took in scenes of a radically altered landscape. Parks Canada opened the gates to the public for a couple of hours, following weeks of clean up efforts after post-tropical storm Dorian.

Parks Canada staff say the campground will be open next year. They asked visitors for suggestions about how best to rehabilitate the site. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

'Unbelievable,' says visitor Mike Oulton. 'I've camped here before, I'll camp here again, but to see trees just snapped off like match sticks, it's heart-breaking.' (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Crews from across Canada helped clear the fallen trees. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

More than 100 people toured the site. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Parks staff say buildings at the park are still intact and services including water, sewer and electricity were not damaged during the storm. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Cut logs fill the parking lot at the campground entrance. Staff say the spruce forest lacked diversity, making it vulnerable to severe weather and they plan to plant thousands of trees of multiple species to re-establish the Acadian forest in the park. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

'It's their story now,' says Tara McNally MacPhee, visitor experience manager at P.E.I. National Park. Staff wanted the public to see for themselves just how much damage the park sustained during the storm. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

More P.E.I. news