Resort Municipality considers establishing citizen patrol
'During the off-season it's good to have people keeping an eye out for their neighbours,' says mayor
The Resort Municipality is surveying residents and business owners to gauge interest in establishing a citizen patrol.
The P.E.I. municipality includes Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico.
The program would aim to patrol vacant tourism-related businesses and cottages during the off-season.
Citizen patrols could help to provide extra peace of mind during the quieter months after the busy tourism season ends, said Mayor Matthew Jelley.
"During the off-season it's good to have people keeping an eye out for their neighbours and for their neighbours' property when perhaps there is a little less activity," Jelley said.
The program would have volunteers patrol the area. They would notify police in the event of unusual activity.
The emergency services committee is expected to review the results of the survey. The final decision rests with council.
If the program gets the green light, Jelley said volunteers could be making their rounds this winter.
With files from Angela Walker
