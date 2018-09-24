New TV series Cavendish shooting on P.E.I.

The crew for the CBC-TV series Cavendish will be on P.E.I. this week to wrap up shooting.

Though the show is set on P.E.I., most of the production has taken place in Nova Scotia.

Mark Little, one of the show's stars and creators, said the crew will be on P.E.I. to take shots "montaging around the city and taking in all the sites and having fun."

"We get to pretend the Confederation building hosts a Medieval Times-type of event where the original Fathers of Confederation battle each other with old-timey weapons while fans eat turkey legs. So we're going to recreate that to a certain extent."

Show about 2 brothers

The show is about two brothers — played by Little and Andrew Bush — who come home to Cavendish after 30 years to care for their ailing father.

The father is played by Kevin Eldon of British sketch comedy fame. Little said he and Bush grew up watching him in movies such as Hot Fuzz.

"When we realized we were going to be able to work with him it was just insane," Little said.

Kathy Greenwood of Whose Line Is It Anyway is also part of the cast.

The series will begin airing in January.

