Open house to show Dorian's impact at Cavendish Campground

Parks Canada is holding an open house on Monday so the public can take a peek at the storm-ravaged Cavendish Campground.

"Following [post-tropical storm] Dorian, there was quite a lot of interest in some of the storm damage that was suffered here in the Cavendish Campground," said Tara McNally MacPhee, the visitor experience manager with Parks Canada on P.E.I.

The campground has been closed as crews continue the cleanup from last month's storm.

McNally MacPhee said some people have been trying to go into the site on their own to have a look, even though security was set up to bar people from entry and to explain the risks.

"Visitor safety is the primary concern for us, so we wanted to allow people to come in here safely," she said.

"We are pausing the work that's happening right now, the cleanup that's happening, so that folks can come in and have a walk through and really see what what the campground looks like."

'A lot of work to do'

Dorian affected around 80 per cent of the trees at the campground, McNally MacPhee said.

Visitors will have a two-hour window to view the damage. The open house takes place from 4-6 p.m.

"There is a lot of work to do, and we've got local work crews that are working really hard to try and make sure that we can open up the campground again for next summer," said McNally MacPhee.

"So it is a short pause, but it's a pause just the same. We feel it's really important to allow people the opportunity to come and see it."

