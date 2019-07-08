Little to mar Cavendish country music celebration, say RCMP

Thanks to lots of cooperation from organizers, the community, and concertgoers, things went smoothly at this year's Cavendish Beach Music Festival, say RCMP.

The 11th annual country music festival attracted tens of thousands to P.E.I.'s North Shore to see headliner Carrie Underwood and many other acts.

RCMP Const. Cindy Bowring said police have a plan for moving traffic through the tiny community, and while traffic is bound to be slow when the music is done, it did move smoothly.

"It's important for people to understand that it is one road access, so it is going to take time to get thousands of people out of that site," said Bowring.

RCMP will be looking for feedback for ways to improve the event next year.

More P.E.I; news