Cavendish may see back-to-back concerts again next summer

Cavendish residents had a chance to have their say Monday night about Whitecap Entertainment's decision to stage two back-to-back concerts in the resort municipality in July.

Grammy winner Chris Stapleton closed the three-day Cavendish Beach Music Festival July 6-8. The new Sommo Festival, billed as a music, food and drink event, hit the stage the next weekend, July 14-15.

Teagan Pringle, who helps operate La Rose Bistro in Avonlea Village, says being right in the heart of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival site wasn't a boon for business. She said people avoided her restaurant while the concerts were going on, so she's concerned about the possibility of another back-to-back concert next year.

Pringle would like to see the second festival in the shoulder season, earlier in the summer or later.

"We've only got eight, nine weeks of our full peak season. So, to have that back-to-back festival, it just really impacts our time," she said.

"We don't pick up until after that weekend so it definitely deters people from … coming to eat and try local restaurants."

Pringle said La Rose Bistro was busier during the Sommo Festival compared to CBMF weekend, but numbers were still lower than the restaurant would have liked to see at that time of year.

About 60,000 people attended the three-day Cavendish Beach Music Festival this year, while just over 20,000 people attended the two-day Sommo Festival.

'Back-to-back works for most people'

About 50 people attended the Resort Municipality's public meeting Monday night to give feedback about the concerts and plans to update the municipality's special event guidelines. Those guidelines help the municipality decide what events should be staged in the community.

Ben Murphy, CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, said he's had two successful festivals, which operationally went very smoothly.

Teagan Pringle, who helps operate La Rose Bistro in Avonlea Village, says being right in the heart of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival site wasn’t a boon for business. She was joined at the Resort Municipality's public meeting by her son, Zion Arsenault. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

While dates have been announced for next year's Cavendish Beach Music Festival — it will be held July 5-7 — no dates have yet been announced for the Sommo Festival.

But Murphy isn't ruling out back-to-back dates again next year. He said he'd like to see the Sommo Festival either the weekend before or the weekend after CBMF.

"The back-to-back works for most people," Murphy said in an interview with CBC News after the municipality's public meeting.

"A couple of accommodation providers here tonight [said] it allows them to set up once and tear down once for their overflow sites."

During the meeting, some operators said they'd like to see some events held during the week, between the two festivals, to keep people in town.

Sandi Lowther, who is a cottage owner in Cavendish, said she'd like to see the Sommo Festival moved to the weekend before CBMF, which would put it before the Canada Day weekend. She said she's not concerned about back-to-back festivals, but she is concerned about the dates.

Ben Murphy, left, CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, and Sandi Lowther, who is a cottage owner in Cavendish, chat following a public meeting Monday night on the two back-to-back concerts held in the Resort Municipality in July. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"It's impacting higher-yielding week-long stays," she said.

"Product drives the market. So, if you have a major festival or event in town, that puts pressure on to displace the long-term family stays. It's not good for the community."

'My business dropped off dramatically'

Margaret McEachern, who operates a craft store in Mayfield, told those in attendance at the meeting that back-to-back concerts are hurting her business.

Matthew Jelley, mayor of the Resort Municipality, says with tens of thousands of people converging on his town, he’s pleased with how few concerns were raised at the meeting. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"It had a decided impact not only on my business but on area businesses on the whole," she said.

"My business dropped off dramatically from the start of Cavendish Beach."

Dates for the 2024 Sommo Festival are expected to be announced soon.

Matthew Jelley, mayor of the Resort Municipality, said with tens of thousands of people converging on his town, he's pleased with how few concerns were raised at the meeting.

The town now has to decide on whether it's prepared to give Whitecap Entertainment approval to go back-to-back again next year.

About 60,000 people attended the three-day Cavendish Beach Music Festival in 2023. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"One of the things that surprised me coming out of the lead up to last year and through the planning of this festival was the service providers saying that the back-to-back actually benefited them," said Jelley.

"From a business point of view, I think everybody is tired after CBMF. But I think bringing in a whole new crew and a new energy to the community, I think people found that maybe it wasn't quite the same drag that they thought it was going to be."