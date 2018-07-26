Cavendish Beach Music Festival fined $7K for liquor infractions

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival is facing four liquor law infractions after the annual event earlier this month.

According to a notice posted on the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission website, the fines amount to $7,000.

Most of that, $5,000, is related to minors consuming alcohol.

The sanctions were imposed on July 17 and no hearing was requested.

Unopened liquor

Other violations are for selling unopened liquor ($1,000 fine), failure to ID ($500) and liquor entering the premises ($500).

CBC has contacted Whitecap Entertainment president and CEO Jeff Squires for comment, but has not yet received a response. Whitecap runs the festival.

This was the first year alcohol was available across the entire concert site. In previous years, there was a cordoned off area with no alcohol permitted.

Before the event, organizers said ID checks and monitoring would be used to make sure minors didn't get access to liquor.

The music festival had a special premise liquor licence.

