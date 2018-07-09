Cavendish Beach Music Festival 'mostly positive' this year

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival wraps up Monday in what is shaping up to be the busiest event in several years.

RCMP say 40,000 people left the area Sunday night after country star Luke Bryan finished performing.

Matthew Jelley, mayor of the resort municipality of Cavendish, said changes for this year's event, including alcohol being served on most of the grounds, made things easier for police and paramedics.

"Certainly based on the experience of Friday and Saturday night the response has been mostly positive. And certainly has been an assistance to first responders and that by opening up the site with less fencing."

RCMP say about 40,000 people were at the concert site on Sunday. (John Robertson/CBC)

RCMP said there have been some issues this year, similar to previous festivals, including some cases of impaired driving and complaints of public drunkenness.

Jelley said traffic planning over the past few years has helped speed up traffic leaving the venue.

He also said significant improvements have been to the grounds over the last three years.

