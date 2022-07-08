Cavendish Beach Music Festival a special reunion for fans

They love the music, but for some attendees P.E.I.'s Cavendish Beach Music Festival is extra special as a reunion.

The 2022 edition marks the first festival in three years, following two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket sales for the festival broke records this year. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"It's been so long coming and it just feels so good to be around so many people," said Bradley Stakes.

"Getting together with friends and having a great road trip with everybody, that's what it's all about. You have a full long weekend with all your friends."

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival is a wedding anniversary tradition for Monique MacMullin and Kevin MacMullin. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Stakes, who came over from Cape Breton for the festival, said he is meeting up with friends and family coming from other provinces who are also attending.

The festival is an extra special time for Monique MacMullin and her husband Kevin.

"We have our anniversary here every year," said MacMullin.

The Hunter Brothers on stage. (Ken Linton/CBC)

They've been married 17 years, and the Cavendish Beach Music Festival became an anniversary tradition for them more than a decade ago.

"Everybody being able to be together, great music in Canada, in P.E.I., you can't ask for any better than that," she said.

Natasha Bastarache and Tyler Lirette are also celebrating an anniversary.

it feels good to be at a concert again, says Tyler Lirette. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"We met five years ago this day in Cavendish. We've been together since, we have three kids together. It's pretty special," said Bastarache.

"It's our first time away from the kids."

"It just feels good to be at a concert again," added Lirette.

Krista Hatfield, right, and Ashley Hatfield are excited to be back. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

That's an emotion seconded by Krista Hatfield.

"It's exciting, and I'm really nervous at the same time," said Hatfield.

"I haven't seen anything live since 2019, so really excited to be back with everybody that's so pumped to be here too."

Staying safe

For people concerned about catching COVID during the festival, particularly with the BA.5 variant on the rise, infectious disease specialist Dr. Lynora Saxinger has some advice.

To start with, she said, the festival being outdoors will lower the risk, but there are some places to watch out for.

"There's pinch points where there's poor ventilation, like in beverage tents or bathrooms or food type areas, that would still be a risk," said Saxinger.

"I think that people can still be a little bit choosy about how close they get to people and where they get close to people."

People should be open to wearing a mask, or others wearing a mask, while on the festival grounds, she said.