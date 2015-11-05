Chris Stapleton announced as headliner for CBMF 2023
The Grammy winner will headline Saturday night at P.E.I.'s biggest music festival
Cavendish Beach Music Festival has announced its first big act for its festival in summer 2023 — Chris Stapleton.
Stapleton will be the headliner for Saturday night's final concert.
The festival will run July 6, 7 and 8.
Stapleton is a Kentucky-born musician who wrote many hit songs for others including Adele, Blake Shelton, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw, before he stepped into the spotlight himself in 2015 with his hit debut album Traveller, which quickly went platinum.
Still not sure who he is? Turn on any country music radio station and you will soon hear You Should Probably Leave. That's Stapleton.
He has won Grammy awards, Country Music Association awards and Academy of Country Music awards.
He is currently touring in support of his latest album Starting Over, released in late 2020.
CBMF said on its website it will announce more musical acts soon.
