P.E.I.'s Cavendish Beach Music Festival again cancelled over COVID-19 crisis

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of P.E.I.'s Cavendish Beach Music Festival once again in 2021.

Whitecap Entertainment, the organizers of the country music festival, announced the cancellation of the July 9-11 event in a news release Tuesday morning.

Public health restrictions due to the pandemic have made holding an event the size of Cavendish Beach too difficult, it said.

"We want to thank our fans for their patience, loyalty, and trust as we operate in these challenging times," Whitecap president Jeff Squires said in the release.

Over the course of 11 years, the Cavendish Beach Music Festival had become one of the biggest country music events in North America. (John Robertson/CBC)

Those still holding onto the 2020 tickets they had bought in the hopes there would be a 2021 festival will be eligible for an automatic refund as of June 1, organizers said. It could take up to two weeks from then for the money to appear on customers' statements.

The festival had been attracting about 25,000 people in recent years.

Since its first outing in 2009, Cavendish Beach Music Festival has become one of the leading country music events in North America, attracting artists such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, and Taylor Swift.

About 25,000 people attended the festival in Cavendish, P.E.I. in 2019. (Tracy Lightfoot/CBC)

While there will be no headline festival this year, Squires said Whitecap is making some plans.

"We are working on a modified event for later in the summer when we hope to welcome fans to the beach for a fun and safe event," said Squires.

"We will be in touch with more details on future events, and in the meantime be kind, stay safe and continue supporting our artists!"

More from CBC P.E.I.