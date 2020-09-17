Luke Combs announced as 1st artist in return of Cavendish Beach Music Festival

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19 health restrictions, the Cavendish Beach Music Festival is moving forward with plans for its 12th year next July.

On Wednesday, it announced on social media that U.S. country artist Luke Combs will be one of its headliners.

Tickets for the festival, scheduled for July 7-9, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. There will be no concert on the Sunday this year.

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival usually draws more than 30,000 people to the tourist area on P.E.I.'s North Shore.

Miranda Lambert and Dan + Shay were among the artists scheduled to perform in 2020 before it was cancelled.

Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift and Blake Shelton have performed at the festival in previous years.