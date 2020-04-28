'Inevitable' that Cavendish Beach Music Festival would be cancelled, organizer says

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival (CBMF) has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's disappointing," said Jeff Squires, president of the CBMF.

"We take so much pride in celebrating P.E.I. around Cavendish Beach Music Festival and the people that come from all over the world to the event, but in perspective right now it's all about being safe."

It's the latest in a list of cancellations that includes the Indian River Festival, Festival of Small Halls, Charlottetown Festival and others.

"You get to that point where you know it's inevitable with regards to public safety," Squires said. "We're at that time with everybody else, what they were doing to make the decision to cancel."

The festival has been a summer attraction in Cavendish, P.E.I., for 11 years, drawing tens of thousands of fans over the course of a July weekend. Squires said it will be a big financial loss for the community as well as the festival, which is a year-round operation to plan and execute.

Miranda Lambert and Dan + Shay were among the artists scheduled to perform this year. Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, and Lambert's ex-husband Blake Shelton have performed at the festival in previous years.

Ticket buyers will be emailed directly for a refund, or they can put their ticket toward the 2021 festival, Squires said.

