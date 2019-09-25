Two-timer: Cavendish Beach Music Festival repeats as top country festival in Canada
11th annual festival featured Carrie Underwood and other country stars
For the second year in a row, the Cavendish Beach Music Festival has won the Canadian Country Music Association's award for country festival, fair or exhibition of the year.
The festival celebrated its 11th year this past summer with headliner Carrie Underwood. Luke Bryan and Taylor Swift are other big names who have performed in the past.
Held over a July weekend, the event routinely draws tens of thousands of fans from around the country and beyond. In 2019, 75 per cent of attendees were from off-island, according to festival organizer Whitecap Entertainment.
Other festivals nominated for the award were the Calgary Stampede, Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose, Alta., Boots And Hearts Music Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ont., and Havelock Country Jamboree in Havelock, Ont.
'Incredibly proud'
The annual award is voted on by peers in the industry from across Canada.
"It's not a small feat to be recognized by industry as the country festival of the year with so many amazing events happening around our country," said Jeff Squires, CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, in a news release.
"I am incredibly proud of this festival and especially of the opportunity to showcase Prince Edward Island in the national spotlight."
The Cavendish Beach Music Festival will return for its 12th year next July 10-12.
