Cavendish Beach Music Festival named top festival of the year at CCMA Awards

For the first time in its 10-year history, the Cavendish Beach Music Festival has won the Canadian Country Music Association's award for top festival.

Cavendish festival beat out four other nominees including the Calgary Stampede

CBC News ·
The annual award is voted on by colleagues in the country music industry from across Canada. (Cavendish Beach Music Festival)

The award was given out Friday, leading up to the CCMA's award show Sunday evening.

Jeff Squires, the president and CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, the organization behind the festival, says he's very honoured and feels a "tremendous sense of pride" for the festival and for Prince Edward Island.

"The reality is Cavendish Beach Music Festival is about showcasing Prince Edward Island," he said

"We're very fortunate that it's a tremendous tourism destination and I think putting world-class music in Prince Edward Island every year is another reason for people to experience all that P.E.I. has to offer."

Jeff Squires, the CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, says he's very honoured and feels a 'tremendous sense of pride' for the festival and for Prince Edward Island. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

CBMF up against some big festivals from across Canada

The festival has been nominated for this award before, but never won.

This year, Cavendish Beach Music Festival beat out this list of nominees to take home the top award for a festival:

  • Big Valley Jamboree, Camrose, Alta.
  • Boots And Hearts Music Festival, Oro-Medonte, Ont.
  • Calgary Stampede, Calgary, Alta.
  • Rockin' River Country Music Fest, Merritt, B.C.

The annual award is voted on by colleagues in the industry from across Canada. 

With files from Isabella Zavarise

