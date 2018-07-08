The weekend that was at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival

It's the tenth year for the Cavendish Beach Music Festival and it seems people are as excited now as they were when it began.

Ten of thousands have flocked to P.E.I.'s North Shore to take in their favourite musicians and bands.

Traffic planning is one of the most important parts of preparations for the festival each year. (John Robertson/CBC)

People were streaming in Friday for the Cavendish Beach Music Festival. (John Robertson/CBC)

Concertgoers weren't put off by the rain on Friday. (John Robertson/CBC)

This chalkboard is a guest book of sorts, where people can sign their names. (John Robertson/CBC)

As with any large public event, there are countless people who help ensure everyone has a safe, fun time.

Island EMS is on hand to make sure any medical needs are attended to. (John Robertson/CBC)

Like many events, volunteers play an important role in ensuring the weekend is fun for all who go. There are over 450 volunteers at this year's festival. (John Robertson/CBC)

The East Pointers took the stage on Saturday afternoon. (John Robertson/CBC)

The crowd waits as a sound check is done. (John Robertson/CBC)

Someone takes in the sun and songs of the festival. (John Robertson/CBC)

Victoria McNeil in the yellow shirt, Anita McNeil in the white, and Sarah Corkum on the far-right, say they lined up at 6 a.m. Sunday to make sure they had a front-row view for Luke Bryan. (John Robertson/CBC)

The crowd takes in a performance by Petric on Sunday afternoon. (John Robertson/CBC)

People were soaking up Sunday's high temperatures. (John Robertson/CBC)

Some fans get a close encounter during Petric's set. (John Robertson/CBC)

The festival wraps up Monday night.

