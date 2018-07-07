Day 2 brings sunny skies, high spirits to Cavendish Beach Music Festival

Day two of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival is rocking out under sunny skies and a cooling wind — a better start than Friday's opening night which was delayed due to rain and thunderstorm conditions.

People streamed onto the grounds Saturday in flip flops and cowboy boots ready to party and, surprisingly, the grounds weren't that muddy.

Matthew Poole, with Island EMS, said there have been no major injuries so far. Water and Band-Aids were the most commonly requested first aid items.

'We pretty well come to know what to expect from the crowds and how they’re going to react,' says Matthew Poole. (John Robertson/CBC)

He said there were a few alcohol-related incidents Friday night, but nothing out of the ordinary.

"We pretty well come to know what to expect from the crowds and how they're going to react," he said. "We try to pass out as much water as we can to people who are dehydrated."

Rain didn't 'dampen any spirits'

Though day one may have been a wet one, Jeff Squires, the president and CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, said it was still a "tremendous" kickoff.

Jeff Squires says concert goers were really understanding about the weather challenges Friday night. (John Robertson/CBC)

"The little challenge with the weather early in the day didn't dampen any spirits as the day went on. I think we had a fantastic day one," he said.

Squires said concert goers were understanding about the weather challenges and he expected clear skies would make for a great time for the rest of the weekend.

"People come to Cavendish Beach Music Festival every year for a vacation, for family time, to experience the north shore in Cavendish," he said. "It's an opportunity for us to celebrate all that is P.E.I."

