Miranda Lambert headlining Cavendish Beach Music Festival

The annual Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Cavendish, P.E.I., has announced Miranda Lambert and Dan + Shay will headline.

Lambert is a two-time Grammy-award winner, and has dozens of Academy of Country Music awards and Country Music Association awards to her name as well.

She has six studio albums, and is well-known for hits like The House That Built Me and White Liar.

The modern country duo Dan + Shay are returning to CBMF — they first played Cavendish in 2018. They're best known for their massive hit song Tequila and have had five other number-one hits.

A written release said Lambert would play the CBMF main stage Friday and Dan + Shay would close out the festival Sunday.

CBMF says more acts will be announced soon. The festival attracts about 60,000 people to P.E.I.'s North Shore for a weekend every summer, and has brought in stars including Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, and Lambert's ex-husband Blake Shelton.

More P.E.I. news