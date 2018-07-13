Lack of beach accessibility 'a disgrace'

Parks Canada should put a ramp in at Cavendish Beach, like the one at Brackley Beach, to make access easier and safer, says a P.E.I. woman.

Joyce Phillips said she made the request last year, and was told there would be a ramp in place for this season, but it is still stairs providing access to the beach.

The stairs can get slippery with sand from the dunes, said Phillips, adding she almost slipped and fell earlier this week, and she saw two other women almost lose their footing.

This is a matter of extreme safety. — Joyce Phillips

Phillips said the stairs are difficult for families with strollers or people with disabilities to use.

"If Brackley can have one, and it's been there for years, why not Cavendish? Cavendish is busy. This is a tourist destination. Actually it's a disgrace that there's no safe, viable, easy way to get down to one of the most popular beaches on Prince Edward Island," said Phillips.

"I know Parks Canada like everybody else is under budget restraints and whatever, but this is a matter of extreme safety."

Parks Canada says construction on an accessible ramp at Cavendish will begin this fall and be available for the start of the 2019 season.

Accessible washrooms were added to the site this year.

