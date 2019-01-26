Skip to Main Content
Cattle on the lam: Motorists warned to be alert along Trans-Canada Highway

RCMP are warning motorists in the area of Newtown Cross, P.E.I., to be on the lookout for stray cattle.

Dozens of cattle escaped from farm in Newtown Cross, P.E.I.

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
About 80 cattle escaped from this farm on Friday. About 50 had been captured and brought back to the farm by Saturday afternoon. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

RCMP in eastern P.E.I. are warning motorists to be on the lookout for stray cattle.

About 80 cattle escaped Friday from a farm in Newtown Cross, about 30 kilometres east of Charlottetown. The farmer managed to round up most of them, but around 30 were still on the loose Saturday afternoon, police said.

Kings District RCMP Const. Robert Honkoop said it's a "huge concern" because of farm's proximity to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Kings District RCMP Const. Robert Honkoop says the stray cattle are a 'huge concern.' (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Especially at nighttime or dark, if a cow decided to run across the road it's essentially a 1,000-pound structure that you certainly don't want to meet at highway speeds, so it's a huge concern for the public," he said.

RCMP are urging motorists on the Trans-Canada High near Newtown Cross to drive with caution. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The farmer did not want to do an interview, but he said the animals got loose after a gate was accidentally left open. The majority of the herd headed into a nearby wooded area.

RCMP are asking motorists to drive with caution and to contact police if one of the stray animals is encountered.

"Be careful and aware that they are out there," Honkoop said. 

With files from Nicole Williams

