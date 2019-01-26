Cattle on the lam: Motorists warned to be alert along Trans-Canada Highway

RCMP in eastern P.E.I. are warning motorists to be on the lookout for stray cattle.

About 80 cattle escaped Friday from a farm in Newtown Cross, about 30 kilometres east of Charlottetown. The farmer managed to round up most of them, but around 30 were still on the loose Saturday afternoon, police said.

Kings District RCMP Const. Robert Honkoop said it's a "huge concern" because of farm's proximity to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Kings District RCMP Const. Robert Honkoop says the stray cattle are a 'huge concern.' (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Especially at nighttime or dark, if a cow decided to run across the road it's essentially a 1,000-pound structure that you certainly don't want to meet at highway speeds, so it's a huge concern for the public," he said.

RCMP are urging motorists on the Trans-Canada High near Newtown Cross to drive with caution. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The farmer did not want to do an interview, but he said the animals got loose after a gate was accidentally left open. The majority of the herd headed into a nearby wooded area.

RCMP are asking motorists to drive with caution and to contact police if one of the stray animals is encountered.

"Be careful and aware that they are out there," Honkoop said.

Kings District RCMP would like to advise the travelling public to reduce their speed in the area of Route #1 and Cook Road, in Orwell Farmer in the area is currently attempting to gather some escaped cows. Please use caution! —@RCMPPEI

