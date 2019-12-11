Island Catholics targeted in fraudulent email scam

The diocese of Charlottetown is warning Islanders about fraudulent emails and texts soliciting money from Catholic parishioners.

Gerald Gabriel, the chancellor of the diocese of Charlottetown, says the messages state an urgent need for help. The diocese is aware of at least three versions of the fraudulent emails or texts.

One of the messages includes what looks like the email signature of Bishop Richard Grecco, another of a priest from Cornwall, P.E.I., and another from a priest in Ontario who often visits P.E.I.

He said it was brought to the attention of the P.E.I. parishes Wednesday morning.

"We were asking pastors to also convey this message about these fraudulent emails so that no unsuspecting parishioner in the diocese across the province would get sucked in by these fraudulent emails."

Gabriel said he has not reported it to the police yet, but will if it continues to be a concern.

