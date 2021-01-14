Arrests made in $100K worth of catalytic converter thefts: RCMP

RCMP on P.E.I. have laid a total of 41 charges against five people in connection with a number of catalytic converter thefts, a news release said.

The charges are connected to incidents that took place over the last three months.

In the release, RCMP said there were 23 complaints involving about 60 passenger and commercial vehicles.

Most of the vehicles were being held at Island garages and auto salvage businesses, in locations covering all three counties, police said, and there were 11 businesses affected.

Police estimate the thefts resulted in damages of more than $100,000. Some of the catalytic converters have been recovered.

