P.E.I. animal response team uses oxygen mask to help save cat from fire

P.E.I.'s Emergency Animal Response Team helped save a cat from a fire at an apartment building in Charlottetown on Monday.

At least 22 people were temporarily displaced by the fire. Many had pets, said Ron McConnell, president of the animal response team.

He said when he arrived at the Euston Street building, many residents were standing outside across the street. Many said their pets were doing OK, but one cat was having difficulty.

"They said it just wasn't right, it wasn't reacting properly," McConnell said.

"It was lethargic and whatnot. So I asked, 'Had there been a lot of smoke in the apartment?' And they said, 'yes.' I said, 'OK, let's get the cat into our vehicle.'"

McConnell said the team hooked the cat up to an oxygen mask.

"After about 20 minutes, the cat seemed to be OK, was coming right around. We took her off the oxygen and we were able to assess the animal. She was good. "

The team was also able to provide comfort kits to help pet owners with some immediate pet care supplies.

Unfortunately, another cat had died before the team arrived on scene.

