Meet Barney: The 1st cat with feline HIV put up for adoption by the P.E.I. Humane Society

P.E.I.'s Humane Society says it's achieved a first at its animal shelter — Barney, a cat with the feline equivalent of HIV, has been put up for adoption.

"The message we're trying to portray to the public is don't judge this cat because they have FIV," said Jennifer Harkness, the society's development manager. "They could lead the same lifestyle as a cat without the virus."

Until last week, as a policy, all cats brought into the shelter that tested positive for FIV — feline immunodeficiency virus — were euthanized.

'A lot of misconceptions'

Harkness said that was based on "a lot of misconceptions around this within the veterinary community and within sheltering as well" on how easily the virus can spread to other cats, and what FIV can do to their health and quality of life.

Those misconceptions were cleared up at a recent conference attended by the humane society's veterinarian, she said.

Jennifer Harkness, development manager with the P.E.I. Humane Society, says new research prompted the shelter to change its policy, and start adopting out cats with FIV. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

According to the society, research presented at the conference showed that while cats with FIV often have weakened immune systems, which can lead to health complications, they can also lead a full, healthy life.

In addition, she said, the virus typically only spreads to other cats through deep bite wounds, or from females with FIV to their kittens.

The virus can't spread to other animals or people.

If you don't want a multiple cat household, it's a great chance to save a life. — Jennifer Harkness, P.E.I. Humane Society

"So after coming back from that conference, that really changed her viewpoint as the veterinarian. So that's when we made the policy change," Harkness said.

"We're now going to try to adopt cats with FIV to the right homes, if they're also in a healthy state, and we feel they are adoptable."

'A great chance to save a life'

So when Barney showed up a week ago, and tested positive for FIV, he was added to the adoption list.

Harkness said whoever does adopt the cat will need to keep him inside, and can't own any other cats unless they also have FIV. That's to reduce the risk of Barney spreading the virus.

The P.E.I. Humane Society says someone applied to adopt Barney just a day after he was added to the list. If all goes well, he'll likely be heading to a new home later this week. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

But Harkness maintains for the right owner, the pros outweigh the cons.

"With new research and knowing they can be like any other normal cat, it's a chance for us to save more lives," she said.

"So why wouldn't you adopt a cat out with FIV. If you don't want a multiple cat household, it's a great chance to save a life."

Harkness said she's already received an application from someone hoping to adopt Barney. If all goes well, she said, he should be heading to his new home later this week.

