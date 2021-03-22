New training program to help fill bioscience job vacancies on P.E.I.

A new program has been launched to help people get jobs in P.E.I.'s bioscience sector.

The Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL) will be holding a series of training sessions it calls "re-skilling," as it supports individuals who are looking to make a change and start a new career in the sector.

Christopher Gillis, executive director of CASTL, says even through the pandemic the Island's bioscience sector has continued to grow and all signs point to that continuing well into the future. He said that's why the organization partnered with Holland College to help fill positions, especially entry-level positions in production and manufacturing.

"The challenge in the sector around getting positions filled in P.E.I. specifically is the growth," said Gillis.

"Our companies are doing very well, the companies within the bioalliance that are doing very well, they are growing, they are expanding and with that, obviously, comes the need and demand for new talent and new individuals to actually grow the numbers within the sector."

'Some are just making a career change'

The 12-week course includes an overview of the industry and training in manufacturing and laboratory practices, laboratory science, basic math, data analysis and health and safety.

There are currently 18 students taking part in the training now underway at Holland College.

Christopher Gillis, executive director of CASTL, says even through the global pandemic the Island’s bioscience sector continued to grow. (Christopher Gillis )

A second group of 25 will begin in May.

Ads will go out next month for that program.

In addition to the eight weeks of training at Holland College, program participants will also take part in four weeks of on-the-job training with local bioscience companies.

Adam Smith, customized training co-ordinator with Holland College, said participants do not need a science background.

While post-secondary education is preferred, it's not a requirement. Some of the participants in the program only have a high school diploma.

'There is no guarantee of a job'

"We have a variety of different people in this course right now, some are re-adapting to maybe losing their job and re-entering the workforce, some are just making a career change," said Smith.

Adam Smith, customized training co-ordinator with Holland College, says participants do not need a science background to take part in the training. (Adam Smith )

"We will give you the tools you need to be successful in these entry-level positions."

More than 2,200 people on the Island are employed in the bioscience sector.

Last year, the sector advertised about 350 new jobs.

In the first three months of 2021, the industry posted another 60 positions.

Gillis said most salaries start in the range of $15 to $18 an hour. He said while a job is not guaranteed, there is a good chance those who take the training will get a job given the openings in the field.

"We are very optimistic based on need, demand and our relationships with our partners that folks will be successful but no there is no guarantee of a job at all," he said.

"We are preparing people to be as competitive as possible in the labour market once they finish the program."

More from CBC P.E.I.