Charlottetown MP looks forward to new role in federal fisheries

Charlottetown MP Sean Casey says he's looking forward to his new role as parliamentary secretary to the federal minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Casey will work with B.C. MP Jonathan Wilkinson, who was appointed to the portfolio in July.

Casey said the role will include everything from plastics in the ocean, to cruise ships, to the protection of whales.

'Extremely important portfolio'

"It's an extremely important portfolio certainly for this region, so it was important to have somebody from the east on the file, so I expect that had something to do with my appointment."

Casey was named to position last week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Casey was formerly the parliamentary secretary to the minister of Canadian heritage.

He begins his new position on Monday.

Assist cabinet ministers

Parliamentary secretaries assist senior cabinet ministers, whether it's making an announcement on their behalf, helping with departmental work or standing in for them in question period.

"What's most important for me would be what's close to home," Casey said. "So in this region, small craft harbours are very important, the owner-operator policy, the sustainability of the stock. All of those things matter."

— With files from Isabella Zavarise

More P.E.I. news