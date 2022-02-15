Outbreaks at Prince County Hospital and Garden Home over, CPHO says

Outbreaks at the Prince County Hospital and the Garden Home are now declared over, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced Tuesday in a news release.

There are currently outbreaks at three long-term care facilities on P.E.I.: Andrews of Park West, Clinton View Lodge and South Shore Villa. One community care facility, Corrigan Home, also has an outbreak.

Twenty-four early learning and child-care centres have cases or outbreaks. Five are closed, eight are open and 11 are operating with modified or reduced capacity.

Community Hospital O'Leary and the Prince County Correctional Centre also have outbreaks.

There are three people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 on P.E.I. There are also four people who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19 during or after admission.

As of Tuesday at 8 a.m., there are 158 new cases of COVID-19. These new cases are still under investigation.

Testing at the Summerside Slemon Park clinic, Borden testing clinic and O'Leary mobile clinic closed 11 a.m. Monday. The Charlottetown Park Street clinic remained open.

P.E.I. is averaging 184 new cases a day over the last seven days. There are currently 1,885 active cases and have been a total of 10,658 cases of COVID-19.

There have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.