Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Houses built by P.E.I. carpenters-in-training will end up as social housing

Two new projects will help, in a small way, with two of the Island's biggest challenges — the housing crisis and the shortage of skilled construction workers. 

Construction Association of P.E.I. developing prototype for a net-zero tiny home 

Nancy Russell · CBC News ·
Two young men in hard hats and safety vests stand in front of a tiny home being constructed.
Jonathan Houde (left) and Sam Sharpley are part of the Construction Association's Discover Carpentry program and helping to build the first tiny home. (Kirk Pennell/CBC )

The social housing inventory on P.E.I. is about to grow by at least 32 units, thanks to the work of carpenters-in-training in Summerside and Charlottetown. 

Organizers say the new projects will help, in a small way, with two of the Island's biggest challenges — the housing crisis and the shortage of skilled construction workers. 

The Construction Association of P.E.I. is developing a prototype for an energy-efficient tiny home, and will then build 30 over the next three years. 

"As an industry, we have a huge need for labour, and at the same time, building housing for Islanders. It's just a win-win situation," said general manager Sam Sanderson.

"Instead of building mini-barns and small little projects, we sat down, the [housing] minister and I and his department, and thought about 'What can we do to help?' — and this is what we came up with."

'Very exciting, very innovative'

Sanderson said the contract with the province is for up to 30 tiny homes, by the end of 2025. 

A man in a black jacket stands in front of a tiny home under construction
Sam Sanderson of the Construction Association of P.E.I. says he's hearing from his counterparts across the country who are interested in the tiny homes project. (Kirk Pennell/CBC )

He said materials will cost about $60,000 per home, with labour provided by participants in training programs funded by the provincial and federal governments.

"It's designed to be net-zero ready. It's a very innovative, cool-looking structure," Sanderson said. 

"The key part of this is our training centre, and the ability to train participants. So the more people we get to train, the more tiny homes we get to build."

A tiny home with a deck
Sanderson says the tiny home model is 300 square feet, with one bedroom, a bathroom with a stand-up shower, a closet, and a combined kitchen and living room. They are also working on prototypes for 400- and 500-square-foot units. (Kirk Pennell/CBC )

Sanderson said he has received calls from construction associations across the country asking about the program.

"Tiny homes have been been the talk of the town for quite a while. It's very exciting, it's very innovative," Sanderson said. 

As an industry, we have a huge need for labour, and at the same time, building housing for Islanders. It's just a win-win situation.—Sam Sanderson, Construction Association of P.E.I. 

"Every construction association in Canada has the potential to take on a project like this, to create entry-level positions, increase the labour force, but also at the same time tackling the housing issue."

Student builders

Jonathan Houde is part of the Construction Association's Discover Carpentry program, and is helping to build the first tiny home. 

"It feels exciting. We're at the forefront of this, so it's a big learning curve for all of us," Houde said. 

"[There's] such a big shortage of housing here on P.E.I., I think it's going to help so many people."

A young man in a hard hat poses in front of the plans for the tiny home
Discover Carpentry participants like Houde are paid for eight weeks of work, and receive 240 apprenticeship hours toward their Red Seal certification. (Kirk Pennell/CBC )

In Summerside, P.E.I., students in multiple programs at Holland College are working on two 1,100-square-foot homes as part of their training. 

This year, for the first time, these houses have been purchased by the provincial government to be used for social housing. Previously, the houses have been sold at the end of the school year.

It's only two homes, so it's only a drop in the bucket. But it's something we can do to help.​​​​—Craig Roche, Holland College 

"We thought it was a great idea,"  said program manager Craig Roche.

"We were on board right away. It's only two homes, so it's only a drop in the bucket. But it's something we can do to help."

A young man in a yellow hard hat and overalls stands next to two bungalows under construction.
Holland College carpentry student Will Ross is glad that the houses will be put to good use. (Kirk Pennell/CBC )

Carpentry student Will Ross is also happy to hear that the houses will be going to a good home.

"It definitely hits close to home. I've known a lot of people that have almost been homeless," Ross said. 

"It makes me really happy, knowing that these aren't just going to be sitting somewhere vacant. They're actually going to be put to good use, and hopefully change peoples' lives."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nancy Russell

Nancy Russell has been a reporter with CBC since 1987, in Whitehorse, Winnipeg, Toronto and Charlottetown. When not on the job, she spends her time on the water or in the gym rowing, or walking her dog. Nancy.Russell@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now