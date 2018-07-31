P.E.I.-N.S. ferry passengers treated to spruced-up lighthouse

Passengers on Northumberland Ferries will have an improved view of the Caribou Lighthouse as they approach Nova Scotia following renovations earlier this month.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans spent about $9,000 on exterior repairs, a new paint job, and some landscaping.

The group Friends of the Caribou Lighthouse, which formed a couple years ago in a bid to take over the lighthouse, was thrilled to see the work done.

"It is still working but we were scared that the lighthouse was going to fall into disrepair and into the ground and they'd put one of those skeleton towers there with just a strobe on it," said Friends of the Caribou Lighthouse co-founder Corey Matheson.

"It just does not have the same character or romance as the old lighthouses."

Still used as weather station

The group will continue working to try to take over the lighthouse, which would mean they would be responsible for any future repair work.

In an email, a spokesperson from DFO said there are still some things to be worked out before it hands over responsibility for the building.

Environment Canada uses part of the site for weather-monitoring, and DFO has to determine exactly what its requirements are.

More P.E.I. news