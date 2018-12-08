Caremongering in response to COVID-19 spreading across P.E.I.

From offers of services to suggestions for filling the time at home, Islanders are reaching out from social distancing to do what they can to help one another.

Some of it is happening online. A Facebook group called Caremongering P.E.I. is posting information about available services — some good news of ways people are helping — and sometimes just ideas to brighten your day.

Information about where toilet paper is available.

An offer to seniors in Murray Harbour/Murray River to pick up groceries or medications.

A link to an online colouring book.

A suggestion to put up Christmas lights to cheer people up at night.

Iain Cudmore of Charlottetown is one of a number of people across the Island who is offering help to people who need it.

He has posted his cell phone number on his Facebook page. If you are nervous about going out yourself and you need groceries or something from the pharmacy, Cudmore is ready to do that for you.

"Even if they feel they can't leave their house to check their mail. I'm willing to do whatever they need in order to feel comfortable in their own home," said Cudmore.

"It's a lot more calming to know that somebody's there to lend you a hand."

Shared his phone number

Cudmore said he knows a lot of people who are very anxious about the pandemic, but also others who are surprisingly calm.

"Some people who I know, who've got a family member recently diagnosed with cancer, almost no anxiety at all," he said.

"As a Type-1 diabetic I am at risk for the coronavirus but I'm not as concerned as others, I think."

Cudmore said he is willing to help out people in Cornwall, Charlottetown and Stratford.

He will reassess his offer if the situation get worse, he said. He doesn't want to be out if the potential for spreading the illness increases.

Cudmore said he is happy for CBC News to share his cell phone number, so here it is: 902-314-2380

