Calf dies in fire at Cardross farm

A workshop that housed some animals at a farm in Cardross, P.E.I., was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Tony Van Den Broek of the Cardigan Fire Department said they received a call around 1:45 p.m. that a building containing sheep, calves and farm equipment was on fire.

"I believe we lost one calf," he said. "Everything else got out."

The owner had just left the building to start his school bus route and saw the fire, Van Den Broek said.

Fire departments in Montague, Morell, St. Peters and Central Kings also responded.

Firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots Wednesday afternoon. (Submitted by Tony Van Den Broek)

Van Den Broek said the building, a workshop with a lean-to that housed the animals, was knocked down with an excavator.

"There's nothing left of the machinery or the building," he said. "We had to use an excavator to remove all the tin and the metal so we could finish putting out hotspots."

The provincial fire marshal is investigating the cause.

More from CBC P.E.I.